Ben Affleck on career mistakes: "I hate Daredevil so much"









With a career spanning nearly 40 years, Ben Affleck has tried his hand at both acting and directing, having his acting debut in 1984’s educational series The Voyage of the Mimi. Following this role, Affleck delved into the film industry and received a warm welcome, primarily through his writing and acting credits on Gus Van Sant’s Good Will Hunting, the 1997 drama he co-wrote with co-star Matt Damon. In the early 2000s, the actor came under director Kevin Smith’s wing, appearing in his features including Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Clerks. Affleck’s career has seen many strengths; however, one role has plagued his status since its 2004 release. Daredevil, the Marvel comic book adaptation directed by Mark Steven Johnson, has haunted Affleck for the last 18 years as one of his biggest regrets.

In the film, Affleck plays Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer from Hell’s Kitchen in New York who lives a double life, fighting crime during the night as masked vigilante Daredevil. After Murdock meets and falls for Elektra Nachios, played by Affleck’s real-life ex-wife Jennifer Garner, he finds his secret identity challenging to hide. Things get even more complicated when Nachios’ father is targeted by the notorious crime boss Kingpin, played by the dearly missed Michael Clarke Duncan. Daredevil was released at the peak of early 2000s comic adaptations, between Blade and the X-men series. The film captures the mall goth style that was a growing trend of the time, evident in its moody tone and nu-metal soundtrack that includes Evanescence’s iconic ‘Bring me to Life’.

This now incredibly outdated style managed to garner some praise following the film’s release. Daredevil offers some eventful action sequences and stands out in Marvel’s filmography as a darker feature incorporating religious imagery. However, Affleck’s performance as Murdock failed to impress, with some cheesy dialogue and stiff stunts. Other than his impressive chemistry with Garner, who he had confessed he fell in love with during filming, the actor stifles the film. This is something Affleck acknowledges in later years, sharing: “The only movie I actually regret is Daredevil. It just kills me. I love that story, that character, and the fact that it got fucked up the way it did stays with me.”

Affleck was so disappointed with the film that he swore he would never appear in another superhero action flick again, even stating he felt so embarrassed wearing the costume. However, he soon went back on this when it was revealed in 2013 he would become the sixth actor to play the iconic DC comics hero Batman in a live-action feature, officially becoming the DC Cinematic Universe’s version of the hero. Affleck first appeared as the Dark Knight in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, released in 2016 to negative reviews, and last appeared in 2017’s Justice League and then in the 2021 Zack Synder cut of the film. The actor reflects on his disappointment with Daredevil as “part of the motivation to do Batman”.

Affleck is set to return as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming The Flash film, directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller as the titular character. Muschietti has shared how Affleck’s return will play a huge part in the film’s “emotional impact”. However, when it comes to his first time playing a superhero, the star added: “If I thought the result would be another Daredevil, I’d be out there picketing myself. [laughs] Why would I make the movie if I didn’t think it was going to be good and that I can be good in it?”

Later, Affleck worded his views on Daredevil more strongly: “Part of it was I wanted for once to get one of these movies and do it right – to do a good version. I hate Daredevil so much.”

Luckily for Affleck, Daredevil has been swept under the rug following the MCU and Avengers dominating the comic book film world. The underrated Daredevil comics were later resurrected in Netflix’s masterpiece show Daredevil, with Charlie Cox taking up the role.

Check out exactly how ‘2000s’ the original Daredevil film is below.