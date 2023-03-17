Ben Affleck never wants to direct a DC movie after “monstrous” ‘Justice League’ experience









The filmmaker and Batman star Ben Affleck has come out to state that he would never direct a DC movie after his “monstrous” experience working on 2017’s Justice League.

Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck stated that his creative vision did not align with James Gunn, who has recently become chairman and CEO of DC Studios. “I would not direct something for the [James] Gunn DC. Absolutely not,” he stated, adding: “I have nothing against James Gunn. Nice guy, sure he’s going to do a great job,” before he went on to state that he is “not interested” in the new creative direction of the series.

In the very same conversation, Affleck came out to state that his time on Justice League was “monstrous” to make, subtly blaming Joss Whedon, who replaced Zack Snyder as director of the film, for failing to fix any errors.

“It broke my heart,” he said, referring to the critical and commercial failure of the film: “There was an idea of someone [Joss Whedon] coming in, like, ‘I’ll rescue you, and we’ll do 60 days of shooting, and I’ll write a whole thing around what you have. I’ve got the secret.’ And it wasn’t the secret. That was hard”.

Continuing, he added: “Justice League…you could teach a seminar on all the reasons why this is how not to do it. Ranging from production to bad decisions to horrible personal tragedy, and just ending with the most monstrous taste in my mouth”.

Affleck is next due to direct and star in the movie Air, which tells the story of the shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and his efforts to lead Nike to strike a deal with one of the greatest modern athletes, Michael Jordan. Take a look at the trailer for the movie below.