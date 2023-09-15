Belle & Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch to release debut novel









Stuart Murdoch, the lead singer of the esteemed band Belle & Sebastian, has revealed plans for the release of his inaugural novel, set to hit shelves in September 2024.

Titled Nobody’s Empire, the book has been described as “part memoir and part fiction.” The narrative revolves around a protagonist, Stephen, who grapples with chronic fatigue syndrome, mirroring Murdoch’s personal experience with the ailment.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind his writing, Murdoch stated, “I drifted into writing Nobody’s Empire. It felt like the right time to tell this story in long-form, even though I have been singing about it for years. I imagined I was writing it for the ME/CFS community, and as the book went on, it became more important to me, gaining a life of its own.”

“I needed it as much as it needed me, and I leant heavily on it for solace. Therefore, when it was picked up by Faber for publication, I was elated and very relieved. Hopefully, this is the start of a beautiful relationship!”

In related news, earlier this year, fans of Belle & Sebastian faced disappointment as the band announced the cancellation of their 2023 North American tour. Citing health concerns, Murdoch personally addressed the cancellation in a statement.

“Hi folks. It’s Stuart from Belle and Sebastian here. We are sorry to have to announce the cancellation of our North American tour for 2023. As you might be aware my health took a dive around November 2022. While I am hoping that I will improve over the coming months, we felt it would be a safer route to cancel this tour and leave a clear path to recovery, rather than take a risk and have to cancel at the last minute.”

“We had a great plan in place, to release our second LP in six months and hit America up again! While the record made it out, we’re going to have to wait a bit longer until we can tour it. We apologise again for the inconvenience we have caused you. Sincerely yours, Stuart.”

See more Bloody delighted to be a f..f..Faber author! We will polish the book up for you in time for next year, get some nice art work done too.😊 https://t.co/ROzRp31C1C — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) September 13, 2023