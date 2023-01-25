Belle & Sebastian cancel North American tour due to Stuart Murdoch's ill health









Scottish indie veterans Belle & Sebastian have announced that their tour of North America will no longer go ahead due to singer Stuart Murdoch’s ill health.

The North American run of dates was announced by the band in October and was supposed to start with a date in Guadalajara before crossing the border to Mexico on April 28th. The lengthy run included stops in Toronto, Hudson, Jersey City, Richmond, Atlanta, Detroit, St. Louis, and was set to conclude in Kalamazoo on May 19th.

The band have now issued a statement explaining why the shows have been cancelled. Belle & Sebastian said: “Hi folks. It’s Stuart from Belle and Sebastian here. We are sorry to have to announce the cancellation of our North American tour for 2023. As you might be aware my health took a dive around November 2022. While I am hoping that I will improve over the coming months, we felt it would be a safer route to cancel this tour and leave a clear path to recovery, rather than take a risk and have to cancel at the last minute”.

The statement concluded: “We had a great plan in place, to release our second LP in six months and hit America up again! While the record made it out, we’re going to have to wait a bit longer until we can tour it. We apologise again for the inconvenience we have caused you. Sincerely yours, Stuart.”

Earlier this month, the group shared their twelfth album, Late Developers, which was named Far Out’s ‘Album of the Week’. In a four-star review, Jordan Potter wrote: “With Late Developers, Belle and Sebastian have followed up A Bit of Previous with an album of equal depth and entertainment value. The eclecticism shown over both albums reflects the group’s broad pool of inspiration and astonishingly versatile talents. These guys are true professionals in the game.”

Hopefully, Murdoch will be on the mend soon, and Belle & Sebastian will finally perform in America.