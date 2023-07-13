Belle and Sebastian releasing 25th-anniversary edition of ‘The Boy with the Arab Strap’









To celebrate the 25th-anniversary of their hit album, The Boy with the Arab Strap, Belle and Sebastian have announced they are reissuing the record.

The Boy with the Arab Strap is Belle and Sebastian’s third studio album, following a string of EPs the previous year, and their first two albums, Tigermilk and If You’re Feeling Sinister, in 1996. The 1998 record saw frontman Stuart Murdoch share some of the songwriting credits with other band members, including Isobel Campbell, Stuart David and Stevie Jackson.

Notably, the album’s title inspiration comes from fellow Scots Arab Strap, who briefly toured with Belle and Sebastian. However, the duo were reportedly displeased with it. Asked about the topic, Arab Strap frontman Aidan Moffat told Free Williamsburg in 2001: “They have a sense of humour.”

However, Moffat’s bandmate Malcolm Middleton added: “Because Arab Strap is quite an interesting name. The words go well together. That’s why we chose it as a band name. We’re friends with them, but there’s a limit to putting someone else’s name on an album. They’re taking away something from us.” He also said the album had been confused as a collaboration between both parties.

Now, the new 25th-anniversary edition of The Boy with the Arab Strap swaps out the green cover photograph of keyboardist Chris Geddes for a blue version, alongside a pale blue limited edition vinyl. It also arrives with an exclusive print of behind-the-scenes photos from the album’s promotional video, shot by the band’s violinist Sarah Martin.

Pre-orders for the 25th-anniversary edition of the album are now underway. In other news, Belle and Sebastian teamed up with Suki Waterhouse for the single ‘Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility’, in June.

Listen to The Boy with the Arab Strap below.