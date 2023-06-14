Belle and Sebastian and Suki Waterhouse team up on new song ''Every Day's a Lesson in Humility'









Belle and Sebastian and Suki Waterhouse have collaborated on the new single ‘Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility’, for Vol. 8 of the Sub Pop Singles Club.

The mellow piece is the B-side to Waterhouse’s recent single ‘To Love’, and was co-written by both acts and produced by Belle and Sebastian. A catchy offering featuring clear nods to the sounds of the 1960s, Waterhouse takes the mantle as the main singer for it. “Welcome to my life, welcome to my fight,” the artists sing in tandem.

Belle and Sebastian and Waterhouse are both due to hit the road soon. On June 15th, Waterhouse will perform at Manchester, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo before heading to Chicago’s Lollapalooza in August. Meanwhile, Belle and Sebastian are due to kick off their tour on June 25th and into July, which will see them play the likes of Antwerp, Liverpool, Manchester and Hull.

Notably, Waterhouse recently starred as Karen Sirko in the hit Amazon miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book. On April 19th, the vocalist appeared on the Consequence podcast to discuss her single ‘To Love’ and the future of the Amazon show, including the possibility of a tour with the rest of the cast. “People really want us to go on tour,” Waterhouse said. “Everyone got back together again recently to rehearse.”

“But I think we will. We have to do a show at some point,” she continued. “I think that’s definitely going to happen.” At another point in the chat, Waterhouse discussed the importance of Karen Sirko’s abortion story before postulating what the second season of Daisy Jones & The Six will look like.

As for Belle and Sebastian, they released their album, Late Developers, in January, the follow-up to last year’s A Bit of Previous. Awarding it album of the week, Far Out’s Jordan Potter wrote: “With Late Developers, Belle and Sebastian have followed up A Bit of Previous with an album of equal depth and entertainment value. The eclecticism shown over both albums reflects the group’s broad pool of inspiration and astonishingly versatile talents. These guys are true professionals in the game.”

Listen to ‘Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility’ below.