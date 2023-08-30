Beirut announces new album ‘Hadsel’









Beirut, the musical moniker of Zach Condon, have announced details of their new album Hadsel which is set to be released on November 10th.

The upcoming release represents the first LP by Beirut since 2019’s Gallipoli and was inspired by Condon’s globetrotting adventures. Due to a bout of acute laryngitis, Beirut were unable to tour their previous release, and the musician took himself on a voyage to Norway, landing upon the idyllic island of Hadsel, where the new album was written.

“During my time in Hadsel, I worked hard on the music, lost in a trance and stumbling blindly through my own mental collapse that I had been pushing aside since I was a teenager,” Condon said in a statement. “It came and rang me like a bell. I was left agonising many things past and present while the beauty of the nature, the northern lights and fearsome storms played an awesome show around me.”

He continued: “The few hours of light would expose the unfathomable beauty of the mountains and the fjords, and the hours-long twilights would fill me with subdued excitement. I’d like to believe that scenery is somehow present in the music.”

To tease the forthcoming LP, Beirut has shared the lead single ‘So Many Plans’. Of the track, Condon commented: “I liked that this song struck a balance between the feelings of acceptance, hope and giving up.”

“The lyric came from a covid-times lament that rolled effortlessly into a kind of short lullaby. The instruments were somewhat unusual for me at the time, having dusted off a baritone uke I never used before to join the album’s primary instruments of either pump or church organ and the modular synthesizer as percussion and bass,” Condon added.

