Rare behind-the-scenes photographs from Martin Scorsese movie ‘Goodfellas’









In the Far Out photography section, we explore the weird and wonderful work of photographers from all around the world of various ages and backgrounds. Today, we explore the work of Barry Wetcher, an eminent cinematic still photographer from New York City who was assigned to the Goodfellas set while Martin Scorsese filmed his gangster masterpiece in the late 1980s.

Wetcher began his career as a cinematic photographer in 1981 and rapidly built a lofty status as the go-to man for behind-the-scenes shots and movie promotion art on the East Coast. One of his earliest and most memorable career highlights arrived in 1989 when he was assigned as the official photographer working with Scorsese on the Goodfellas set in Queens, New York.

The high-profile blockbuster would go on to become a true classic of the noir gangster genre, often competing in the polls with Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather franchise. While working on set, Wetcher worked closely with the crew and cast.

Further to his action shots depicting the set, Wetcher took several profile shots of the cast, including Hollywood heroes Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and the late, great Ray Liotta. Some of these stills would be used in the movie’s promotional campaign and video and DVD packaging.

In 2021, three decades after meeting Liotta on the set of Goodfellas, Wetcher was reunited with the actor on the set for Alan Taylor’s The Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints Of Newark. Wetcher had previously worked with Taylor on the original series, which ran between 1999 and 2007.

Following Liotta’s death in May 2022, Wetcher took to his Instagram page, posting two of his photos of the star. He captioned the post: “RIP Ray Liotta. I worked with Ray twice, 30 years apart. Goodfellas and The Many Saints Of Newark. A consummate actor who could explode with anger or play understated. That maniacal laugh is what most will remember. Gone way too soon.”

Following his foundational work on Goodfellas, Wetcher went on to work with the likes of Oliver Stone, Steven Soderbergh and Robert Redford on an impressive reel of prominent titles, including I Am Legend, The Devil Wears Prada, Creed, Ocean’s 8, and Die Hard with a Vengeance.

As the cream of his profession, Wetcher rose to the very top, now standing as the Vice President of the SMPSP (Society of Motion Picture Still Photographers) and the National Vice President of the International Cinematographers Guild. He has also been decorated with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the SOC (Society of Camera Operators) and the prestigious Excellence in Motion Picture Still Photography Award from the Publicists Guild.

Below, enjoy a series of magnificent behind-the-scenes photographs from one of Martin Scorsese’s greatest cinematic achievements.

(Credits: Barry Wetcher)

