Beck, St. Vincent and more to perform at Grammys Beach Boys tribute concert









The Grammys have confirmed John Legend, Beck, St. Vincent, and Brandi Carlile will all perform at The Beach Boys tribute concert next month. A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 8th.

The performance will be held three days after the 2023 Grammy Awards and will feature performances by an array of other artists, including Fall Out Boy, Mumford & Sons Weezer, Charlie Puth, My Morning Jacket, and Norah Jones.

Presented by the Recording Academy, tickets for The Beach Boys tribute concert are available now, with the concert set to air on CBS. It will be made available to stream on Paramount+ at a later date. Last year’s Recording Academy honoree was Paul Simon, and previous honourees include The Beatles and Prince.

Surprisingly, The Beach Boys didn’t win a Grammy for their recorded work until 2013, when The Smile Sessions (Deluxe Box Set) won in the ‘Best Historical Album’ category. The band received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2001 and have had five LPs – including 1966’s Pet Sounds – included in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Many of the artists set to perform at the tribute concert are themselves up for awards at this year’s Grammys. Brandi Carlile has no less than seven nominations, while Beck is up for ‘Best Rock Performance’ for his cover of Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’.

Meanwhile, John Legend is up for three awards, including ‘Best Rap Performance’, ‘Best Rap Song’ (for his appearance on DJ Khaled”God Did’) and ‘Song of The Year’.