Beatrice Straight in ‘Network’: The shortest Oscar-winning performance in history









Since the Academy Award ceremony began in 1929, over 3,000 gold statuettes have been bestowed upon actors, filmmakers and creatives, celebrating some of cinema’s finest artistic and technical achievements. Winning an Oscar is widely acknowledged as one of the most prestigious accomplishments in Hollywood, yet some incredible actors go their entire careers without even a nod from the institution.

In contrast, certain actors have been lucky enough to receive an award despite appearing on screen for very little time, thus proving that a short yet refined performance can often be more impressive and impactful than a drawn-out dictatorial piece. The first actor to win an Oscar for the shortest screen time was Gloria Grahame, taking home the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ accolade after performing for only nine minutes and 32 seconds of performance in 1952’s The Bad and the Beautiful.

However, after holding this position for 25 years, Grahame was usurped by Beatrice Straight, whose defining performance as Louise Schumacher in Network earned her the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ award in 1977. The actor appeared on screen for just five minutes and two seconds, yet she stole the show, demonstrating the possibilities of what an actor can give in such a short amount of time.

During the scene, Louise moves through a series of emotions, including anger and sadness, finally ending with laughter. She attempts to process her feelings as she reconsiders the past 25 years with William Holden’s character Max after finding out he has been cheating on her with a younger co-worker.

Despite her tremendous performance, the actor’s filmography was not extensive, although another notable role includes Dr Lesh in Tobe Hooper’s Poltergeist. Instead, Straight was much more active on Broadway, starring in productions of Twelfth Night, Macbeth, and The Crucible, winning a Tony Award for the latter. Furthermore, she appeared extensively in television shows, including Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Wonder Woman, Dr Kildare and Armstrong Circle Theatre.

Yet, the actor is best remembered for her short yet indelible performance in Network, which also won ‘Best Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen’, ‘Best Actress’ for Faye Dunaway, and ‘Best Actor’ (posthumously) for Peter Finch.

In her acceptance speech, Straight said: “It’s very heavy. And I’m the dark horse. And thank you so much, all of you. It’s a great, great thrill for me and very unexpected. Though I should have known that when I had someone like Paddy Chayefsky writing and saying things that we all feel but can’t express, and when we have someone like Sidney Lumet who makes one want to act forever, and a producer like Howard Gottfried, then how can I miss?”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.