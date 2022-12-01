Actors who won an Oscar for less than 20 minutes of screentime









Earning an Academy Award is one of the most prestigious achievements in Hollywood. Since the ceremony began in 1929, over 3000 Oscar statutes have been handed out, celebrating cinema’s best artistic and technological achievements. First broadcast on the radio in 1930 and then on television in 1953, the Oscars are now one of the most significant pop culture events of the year, with 15.36 million Americans alone tuning in to watch the ceremony earlier this year.

Receiving a nod from the Academy is a fine achievement, yet a handful of actors have been lucky enough to win awards despite appearing on screen for a very short amount of time. Only a few Oscar recipients have managed to take home a prize for less than 20 minutes of screen time. The first actor to do so was Gloria Grahame, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Rosemary in Vincente Minnelli’s The Bad and the Beautiful. Grahame appeared on screen for just nine minutes and 32 seconds. For 25 years, the actor held the record for the Oscar winner with the shortest amount of screen time until Beatrice Straight usurped this position in 1977. The actor won a Best Supporting Actress nod for her five-minute and 40-second performance as Louise Schumacher in Network. She is still the current record holder.

In 1956, Anthony Quinn played Paul Gaugin in Lust For Life alongside Kirk Douglas, who was cast as Vincent van Gogh. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Douglas and Best Supporting Actor for Quinn. The latter took home the Oscar, despite his on-screen appearance lasting only eight minutes. Similarly, eight minutes was all it took for Judi Dench to secure an award for her performance as Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love. When the actor accepted her statuette, she exclaimed: “I feel for eight minutes on the screen, I should only get a little bit of him!”

Ingrid Bergman has also received an Oscar for less than 20 minutes of screen time, appearing in Murder on the Orient Express in 1974 for just 14 minutes and 18 seconds out of its 128-minute run time. Sidney Lumet’s film was nominated for six Oscars; however, Bergman was the only recipient. More than five minutes of her performance took place in one room during an interrogation shot in one continuous take. Another 14-minute win was Alan Arkin’s performance as the foul-mouthed heroin-snorting grandpa in Little Miss Sunshine, which earned him a Best Supporting Actor award in 2006.

In 2009, Penelope Cruz won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role as María in Woody Allen’s critically acclaimed romantic comedy-drama Vicky Christina Barcelona, despite only having 15 minutes of screen time. Kim Basinger’s 15-minute performance in Curtis Hanson’s 1998 neo-noir film L.A Confidential was also enough to earn her a Best Supporting Actress award, which followed her short hiatus from acting in the mid-1990s.

With a performance clocking in at 15 minutes and 38 seconds, David Niven won his only Oscar for his role as Major Pollock in Delbert Mann’s Separate Tables. The 1958 film was nominated for seven awards, with only he and Wendy Hiller winning Oscars. In 2012, Anne Hathaway made a career-defining performance as Fantine in Les Miserables, which had a lengthy 158-minute long run time. Appearing for just 15 minutes, Hathaway took home a Best Supporting Actress award for her astounding performance. She was very committed to the role, cutting off her hair and losing 25 pounds for her short but unforgettable performance, which included a rendition of ‘I Dreamed A Dream’.

Finally, Anthony Hopkins, who gave one of the most iconic performances of the 1990s as the chilling cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, was awarded for just 16 minutes of screen time. Despite his short period on screen, he certainly stole the show. He was awarded the Best Actor prize in 1992, which he also won in 2021 for his performance as a man living with dementia in Florian Zeller’s The Father.

Oscar-winning actors with less than 20 minutes screentime:

Beatrice Straight – 5mins, 40 seconds (Network)

Gloria Grahame – 9mins, 32 seconds – (The Bad and the Beautiful)

Anthony Quinn – 8mins (Lust for Life)

Judi Dench – 8mins (Shakespeare in Love)

Ingrid Bergman – 14mins, 18 seconds (Murder on the Orient Express)

Alan Arkin – 14mins (Little Miss Sunshine)

Penelope Cruz – 15mins (Vicky Christina Barcelona)

Kim Basinger -15mins (L.A. Confidential)

Anne Hathaway – 15mins (Les Miserables)

David Niven – 15mins, 38 seconds (Separate Tables)

Anthony Hopkins – 16mins (The Silence of the Lambs)

