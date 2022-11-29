Bearded Theory announce Interpol and Primal Scream as headliners









Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering is back again for 2023. The Derbyshire festival is celebrating its 14th anniversary next year, and to go along with the celebrations, a brand new crop of artists is set to take the stage.

That includes headliners like New York indie rockers Interpol and Scottish dance-rockers Primal Scream. Also sharing the top billing for the festival is swing punk pioneers Gogol Bordello, synthpop prodigy Gary Numan, Celtic-punks Flogging Molly, and post-punk icons Echo & The Bunnymen.

Bearded Theory operates with a philosophy that would be unimaginable for most festivals: no sponsors, no ads, and no brand marketing. That independent spirit has catapulted what started as a two-day nightclub showcase into the National Forest as a nine-stage spectacular.

The festival is also set to feature an undercard of some of the best up-and-coming bands in the indie scene. That includes Far Out favourites like Yard Act, Warmduscher, The Beths, and The Mysterines. Additional artists like Elvana, The Dualers, Viagra Boys, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, She Drew The Gun, The Undertones, and more.

The rest of the festival’s lineup is filled out with the likes of The Lovely Eggs, Snapped Ankles, Beans on Toast, Henge, Skinny Lister, EMF, Holy Moly and the Crackers, Millie Manders and the Shutup, Panic Shack, Benefits, Coach Party, Stick In The Wheel, Cruel Hearts Club, Pet Needs, The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Doonican, Muddy Summers & The DFWs, and RudeSix.

Bearded Theory 2023 will run from May 25th to May 28th. Tickets are on sale now.