Beach House produce the score for new Netflix movie 'Along for the Ride'









News has just broken that we’ve all been waiting for. Baltimore heroes, Beach House, have scored their first film, and from the initial short clip that’s been released, it looks like the perfect visual and narrative palette for Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally to deliver their heady, nostalgic sound.

From the short trailer, which does not feature the band’s score, it seems like there are stylistic flecks of Sofia Coppola and Greta Gerwig as well as the hit TV show Euphoria.

The new film is called Along for the Ride, which is based on the 2009 coming of age novel of the same name by Sarah Dessen and is being released by Netflix. Remarkably, this marks the duo’s first-ever film score, and from the aesthetic of the teaser clip, you get a sense that it is going to be a match made in heaven.

The writer and director of the film, Sofia Alvarez said: “Along for the Ride is a movie about teenage insomniacs with much of the action taking place at night. Beach House’s dream pop sound is so lucid and nostalgic with an emotional current that buzzes through your body while you listen to it—all things, I was hoping, the movie would evoke as well. It felt like such a perfect fit to me that I would have been devastated if they had not wanted to work on it. Thankfully, they watched an early cut of the film and loved it, allowing me to breathe a huge sigh of relief.”

Along for the Ride is released on Netflix tomorrow, May 6th. Whilst we’ll have to wait till tomorrow to hear Legrand and Scally’s new work, fear not. They have an absolutely incredible back catalogue to explore. Why not start with their most recent outing, Once Twice Melody?

Watch the trailer for Along for the Ride below.

