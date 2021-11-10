Beach House release four luscious new songs and announce album release date









Beach House have announced the release of their new album, Once Twice Melody, as well as the UK and European tour for next spring. Alongside the announcement, they’ve also released the first four songs from the record. The Baltimore duo are comprised of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally, and their last studio record 7, dropped in 2018.

The upcoming album is their eighth and will arrive as a full package on February 18th 2022 via Bella Union. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music since Scally confirmed in September that a new record was imminent. It was recorded across studios in Cannon Falls, LA and Baltimore.

Once Twice Melody was produced by the band themselves and was mixed by a host of those with a penchant for the electronic. The iconic Alan Moulder of Loveless fame, Caeser Edmunds, who’s worked with Ride, Trevor Spencer, sometime mixer of Father John Misty and the legend that is Dave Fridmann, producer extraordinaire and founding member of Mercury Rev.

The first four tracks are marvellous, more swooning and grandiose than 7, they show the darker side of Beach House, taking that inherent beauty that we all love them for, and via instrumentation and composition, making it more brooding and atmospheric. The highlight out of the four is without a doubt, track two, ‘Superstar’.

To build up to the 18-track album’s physical release, Once Twice Melody will be dropped in four separated ‘chapters’ with a visualiser accompanying each one.

You can pre-order the album here.

Hello out there ❤️ We are very happy to announce our new album: ONCE TWICE MELODY.



It’s an 18 song double album and we are releasing it in 4 Chapters over the next 4 months. Chapter One comes out tonight at Midnight (EST)

🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 https://t.co/VoU5MTnq4h pic.twitter.com/CH4vz1tzly — Beach House (@BeaccchHoussse) November 9, 2021

The full tracklist and release schedule for each chapter:

Chapter 1: November 10, 2021

‘Once Twice Melody’

‘Superstar’

‘Pink Funeral’

‘Through Me’

Chapter 2: December 8, 2021

‘Runaway’

‘ESP’

‘New Romance’

‘Over And Over’

Chapter 3: January 19, 2022

‘Sunset’

‘Only You Know’

‘Another Go Around’

‘Masquerade’

‘Illusion Of Forever’

Chapter 4 (full album release): February 18, 2022

‘Finale’

‘The Bells’

‘Hurts To Love’

‘Many Nights’

‘Modern Love Stories’

The UK and European tour will kick off in Dublin on May 21 and will stop in Glasgow, Manchester and London. The last leg will be in Copenhagen on June 9 before the band head off to finish their North American tour.Tickets go on sale on November 19 at 10am GMT here.