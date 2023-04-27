Beach Fossils share new single ‘Run to the Moon’









Following the announcement that their fourth record, Bunny, will be released on June 2nd, Beach Fossils have released a new single, ‘Run to the Moon’.

The American indie-rockers began their career in 2009, releasing their first single, ‘Daydream/Desert Sand’, in 2010 before sharing their self-titled debut album a few months later. Since then, they have built up a devoted fanbase, releasing Clash the Truth in 2013 and Somersault in 2017.

So far, Beach Fossils have teased Bunny with ‘Dare Me’ and ‘Don’t Fade Away’, with ‘Run to the Moon’ tackling the topic of parenthood. The new track sees lead vocalist Dustin Payseur reflect on his initial fears of becoming a father before rejoicing in the joy of having a daughter.

In a press release, Payseur explained that the single is about “having absolute freedom, the fear of losing it, but then tapping into myself in a way that felt more real.”

Discussing the new record, he added, “When I wrote the first record, there were no choruses; it was instrumental guitar parts in between verses. This is the first record where I’ve consciously thought about writing a chorus.”

Check out the new song below, accompanied by a video directed by Payseur.