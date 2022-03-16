Be Your Own Pet to play first live show in 13 years









Nashville band Be Your Own Pet have reformed and are set to perform their first live dates since their break-up in 2008. The garage rockers have reunited to support Jack White on the North American leg of his ‘The Supply Chain Issue’ tour.

As well as featuring on the bill for White’s performance at Atlanta’s The Tabernacle on April 28th, Be Your Own pet will also join the former White Stripes frontman in their hometown of Nashville, where they will play the Ascend Amphitheater on April 30th.

Speaking of the Be Your Own Pet reunion, singer Jemina Pearl said: “I’ve had a Be Your Own Pet sized hole in my heart for the past 14 years. We shared something life-changing together, so to get to go back and do it again as adults feels like coming home.” Guitarist Jonas Stein has also clearly missed performing with his fellow Be Your Own Pet bandmates. “We are here to have fun and enjoy the good times,” he added. “After enough time goes by, the negativity turns into life experience and the positivity grows and turns into more fun and laughter. Be safe and have fun with it!”.

Be Your Own Pet parted ways in 2008 after Universal Records decided to remove several tracks from their sophomore album Get Awkward because they were “too violent”. According to press material, at the same time, their label was “pressuring them to perform at the ill-fitting Warped Tour, and more”. In a recent statement, Pearl spoke of her disappointment when the three tracks were removed. “I was heartbroken when they cut three songs off the album. The label was worried we would be a bad influence on teenagers…I think being forced to do the Warped Tour really broke us, and all of that was the beginning of the end.”

Stein went on to add: “Looking back on the whole experience, part of me feels bad for the young kids we were, playing an adult game. The other part of me thinks ‘damn, that was an amazing experience and we really tore some shit up!’ We had a good run at it but when it was time to call it quits, we called it.”

The band have promised more announcements in the coming months, hinting at the possibility of new music. The Be Your Own Pet reunion comes ahead of Jack White’s two new solo albums Fear Of The Dawn, which comes out April 8th, and Entering Heaven Alive, slated for July 22nd. His supporting tour will take him through the UK, Europe, and North America, where he will receive support from The Kills, Ezra Furman, Natalie Bergman, Be Your Own Pet and more.