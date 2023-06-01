Be Your Own Pet announce first new album in 15 years and share tour dates









American garage punk rockers Be Your Own Pet have announced their first album since reuniting in 2021. The album, titled Mommy, is set for release on August 25th via Third Man Records.

The band initially formed in 2004, releasing their self-titled debut album two years later. Be Your Own Pet enjoyed a successful run, supporting acts such as Sonic Youth and Arctic Monkeys on tour. However, after releasing their sophomore record, Get Awkward, in 2008, the band decided to split.

They wrote on their website, “To all of our fans, we are sad to bring you the news that our upcoming shows in the UK are going to be our last as a band. We thank you for all your love and support these past few years. It’s been a blast, but the time has come for the four of us to go our separate ways.”

However, since reuniting in 2021, they’ve shared the single ‘Hand Grenade’, which arrived in March 2023, much to the delight of old fans. Now, they’ve released another song, ‘Worship the Whip’, accompanied by a music video directed by Jordan William.

Guitarist Jonas Stein has discussed the hiatus, revealing, “For better or worse, we all were slapped in the face that it wasn’t as easy on our own. We were all moderately successful, but nobody found that Be Your Own Pet chemistry.”

Teasing the new album, vocalist Jemina Pearl Abegg explained, “Mommy is the bitch in charge, the one in control. It’s a reclamation of myself.” She added, “‘Worship the Whip’ is about the right-wing authoritarian personality. Aggressive and domineering to people who don’t think like them, while at heart being a submissive to the authority figures who use and abuse them.”

