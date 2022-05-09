Listen to bdrmm’s “most honest” new single ‘Three’









bdrmm - 'Three' 7.6

Hull shoegazers bdrmm have shared their latest single, ‘Three’. The new release comes as a candid reflection on the harsh realities of addiction.

The latest single was recorded last year during the same sessions as the four-piece’s ‘Port’, which was released in April alongside a selection of alternative mixes of the song.

‘Three’ comes as a slow brooding epic with over six minutes of dream-like haze courtesy of the distorted guitar and synth runs that build in intensity with the lyrics towards the song’s close. Ryan Smith’s lyrics poetically narrate his personal struggles with addiction and reflect his newfound understanding of the issue.

“I hit a pretty low point during lockdown (fuck, I hate that word), and my substance abuse hit a new level,” the singer and guitarist explained in a press release. “It was a pretty bleak time, but it made me realise that something needed to change. That’s where ‘Three’ came from.”

He added: “It was written as a warning to myself, but hopefully, others will find their own meaning in it. It is me at my most honest. I’m very proud of this track and I’m glad it’s seeing the light of day.”

‘Three’ was recorded at The Nave studios in Leeds and was produced by Alex Greaves. Discussing the recording process, bassist and synth player Jordan Smith said: “Me and Joe [Vickers] broke off during one of the sessions and took an interface and my laptop and recorded some of his guitars by a pool table that sits near The Nave’s kitchen. I then restructured them, taking loops and fragments to create a more ambient and granular underpinning.”

Adding: “The bare-bones, use what you can method that we had maybe neglected felt like it had come back into how we were writing, and ‘Three’ feels like us all uniting to support what Ryan had been going through. It’s maybe not a track that people would expect of us, but it was very cathartic to process what had become a lonely and isolating experience together for the first time in a long while.”

bdrmm have just finished a run of dates across the UK supporting Ride on their belated Nowhere 30th-Anniversary Tour. The Hull group are now joining Mogwai on their European tour before a run of festival dates over the summer, including Dot To Dot Festival in Nottingham and Bristol and London’s South Facing Festival.

Listen to bdrmm’s brand new single, ‘Three’, below.