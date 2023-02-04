BBC Introducing shows cut from from 32 to 20









The BBC has confirmed that the number of regional BBC Introducing programmes will be cut from 32 to 20. The change was outlined last year when the broadcaster announced plans to reorganise local programming. At that time, it was revealed that the BBC could cut the number of Introducing programmes to as few as eleven, prompting a campaign to save the platform, which helps new music artists take their first steps in the industry.

In a new statement, the BBC said that it will “continue to celebrate local music across England with fresh plans for BBC Introducing on local radio and BBC Sounds”. Last year’s campaign, in which music organisers wrote to the broadcaster to express their “grave concern”, seems to have had some impact. The number of programmes being cut is not as high as expected, and BBC Introducing broadcasts will now go out twice a week.

From now on, BBC Introducing programmes will go out on Thursday and Saturday nights. As of yet, it’s unclear which stations will see their BBC Introducing programmes cut or merged. News of the changes comes alongside a range of new features on the BBC Sounds app, such as the ‘Local to me’ section, where users can find music from new artists in their area.

An Introducing Artist of the Week will also feature on all 39 of BBC’s local stations, giving emerging artists widespread coverage. Selected tracks from Introducing artists will receive peak time airplay – part of an effort by the BBC Introducing to “retain music expertise on site to support the production of the programmes and bring in new talent”.

Controller of Local Audio Commissioning Chris Burns said: “The Introducing shows on local BBC stations play an important part in supporting new talent – and will continue to do so – but we know more people are turning to BBC Sounds to listen and we want to do more on there and in our peak daytime schedules to showcase new talent.”

BBC Introducing has been a vital pathway for emerging UK artists, with the website receiving in excess of 5,000 tracks every week. For many bands, the support of BBC Introducing has been invaluable, allowing new artists entrance into an otherwise insular industry.