Open letter urges the protection of 'BBC Introducing'









Several music organisations have shared “grave concerns” with the BBC due to fears surrounding the longevity and protection of the ‘Introducing’ scheme, a project which helps new artists gain support and momentum.

Representatives have sent a letter to BBC chairman Richard Sharp regarding the concerns, seeking reassurance that the scheme will be protected as local radio stations also face significant cuts. Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, Silvia Montello, CEO of the Association of Independent Music, and Jon Collins, CEO of LIVE, are among the names demanding their voices to be heard. They claim that BBC Introducing plays a “vital role” in helping up-and-coming musicians reach new audiences.

The letter states: “BBC Introducing programming directly addresses the core aims of the BBC, acting in the public interest, serving all audiences and delivering impartial, high-quality and distinctive output and services which inform, educate and entertain.”

“Despite this, we understand that the entire network of presenters and producers has been placed on notice of potential redundancies and that the programmes they create may be under threat as a result of wider cuts to the BBC’s network of local radio stations.”

“We are currently left wondering what will happen to our local BBC Introducing shows,” explained BBC Radio London present Jess Iszatt. Last week, local radio presenters learnt that changes could possibly be made to the BBC Introducing programme, as well as individual radio stations, which are at risk of being dropped or merged with other local stations, leaving artists to find support online.

The presenter, who championed artists such as Loyle Carner and Celeste during the early stages of their careers via her radio show, continued: “We worry that artists, listeners and anyone else who benefits from BBC Introducing as a new music platform will not realise what’s happened until it is too late. Regionalising shows is just one step towards getting rid of them completely, and therefore cutting off a vital platform for new artists to get their music heard.”

The representative’s letter described how these changes would be “a fundamental blow to the health of the entire grassroots sector. New and emerging artists already face significant obstacles to breaking into the music industry, challenges that are amplified for those artists and musicians living outside of the major cities”.

They continued: “BBC Introducing has been essential in providing access routes into the industry, with local and regional opportunities available right across the country.”

A BBC spokesperson responded to the letter, stating: “Our new local radio schedules will be announced in due course, but they will not compromise the essence of BBC Introducing. We’re committed to maintaining dedicated support for discovering and sharing the work of new talent at each of our 39 local radio stations. Local radio will continue to celebrate local artists and be an entry point for talent.”

“We need to acknowledge the changing listening habits of audiences, and the intention is to reach even more people. Every local radio station has a place on BBC Sounds which has a fixed Introducing slot featuring prominently more content than radio schedules could ever accommodate. We also regularly feature Introducing tracks and artists on breakfast shows, and that will continue too.”

AN OPEN LETTER TO RICHARD SHARP, CHAIR OF THE BBC BOARD



The Future of BBC Introducing



We are writing to you as a group of organisations that represent key stakeholders in the live music industry… pic.twitter.com/LivwpGObvh — Music Venue Trust (@musicvenuetrust) January 17, 2023