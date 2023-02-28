BBC confirms cuts to the ‘Introducing’ programme from 32 to 20 shows









Despite several music organisations expressing concerns over threats by the BBC to cut their ‘Introducing’ scheme in size, it has now been confirmed that the plans will go ahead.

In January, CEOs of organisations such as Music Venue Trust and the Association of Independent Music penned an open letter seeking reassurance that the “vital” scheme would be protected, highlighting its importance in discovering up-and-coming artists and giving them a platform.

Of the BBC’s 39 regional radio stations, 32 possessed their own BBC Introducing programme. With the new cuts coming into place, this number will be cut back to 20. However, the BBC has asserted that broadcasts will increase to a twice-a-week slot, “giving up-and-coming musicians a bigger platform and audience than ever before”.

Although a date for these changes has yet to be announced, the BBC has detailed further plans to employ new roles as part of the changes, supporting 11 regional BBC Music apprentices.

The scheme has helped to discover and support many famous names, including Ed Sheeran and Florence + the Machine. In the open letter, the potential scrapping of Introducing programmes was described as “a fundamental blow to the health of the entire grassroots sector”.

The letter continued: “BBC Introducing has been essential in providing access routes into the industry, with local and regional opportunities available right across the country.”

Speaking to NME, Lily Fontaine from Leeds post-punk outfit English Teacher explained, “Local BBC Introducing airplay has produced results and made bands’ careers more tangible. It gave us a future.” When rumours of the scheme being cut emerged in January, the BBC confirmed that they would “not compromise the essence of BBC Introducing,” despite many Introducing presenters reporting that they were being put on notice of being made redundant.

Yet, the BBC has claimed that the 39 stations will “retain music expertise on site to support the production of the programmes and bring in new talent.” These cuts are part of a broader plan to “modernise” local services and save money. A figure of £19million is set to be “reprioritised from broadcast services towards online and multimedia production”, with 48 jobs being put at risk.

The BBC controller of local commissioning, Chris Burns, shared: “The Introducing shows on local BBC stations play an important part in supporting new talent – and will continue to do so – but we know more people are turning to BBC Sounds to listen and we want to do more on there and in our peak daytime schedules to showcase new talent.”

As part of the new changes, a weekly Introducing artist will receive airplay across the 39 radio stations at peak times, and newer artists will be found in the ‘local to me’ section of BBC Sounds.