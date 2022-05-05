Bauhaus announce London Brixton Academy show









English post-punk band Bauhaus have announced a show at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton. The band has been making a comeback as of late, with their first music in 14 years having been released just last month.

Bauhaus released the single ‘Drink The New Wine’ in March, following it up with the announcement of the London show. The concert is scheduled for August 19th, with tickets available starting at 10am BST on Friday, May 6th.

And although the tour will be relatively short and reserved, the band has also announced their first US tour in over 15 years, with select cities chosen for the headline shows: Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, and New York. However, this could be due in part to their busy performance schedule outside of their headlining shows, as the band also has plans to play the Cruel World Festival with Blondie, Morrissey, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, Public Image Ltd, and others.

Although it has been years since the band’s last album, with their 2008 effort that also broke a long hiatus, it seems that the chemistry wavers for this group, with writing and recording music during lockdown some years after the band maintained that their 2008 album was a “final statement” because they weren’t getting along with one another.

However, it seems that on the other side of the pandemic, anything is possible. It’s unclear what will come next for the band, but we can remain hopeful for even more new material in the near future. But for now, you can check out their most recent single ‘Drink The New Wine’ and catch them at their London show or on their upcoming US tour. Tickets for their London show go on sale on Friday, May 6th.