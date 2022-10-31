'The Batman' scene that saw Michelle Pfeiffer risk disease









In 1992, Tim Burton directed the superhero film Batman Returns. A sequel to his 1989 film Batman, and the second instalment of the ’90s Batman series, it is based on the now-iconic DC Comics character created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. The star-studded cast includes Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Michael Gough, Pat Hingle, and Michael Murphy.

In this sequel, the vigilante Batman finds himself in a dispute with the industrialist Max Shreck, who has recently formed an alliance with a deformed crime boss, Oswald Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin. The two plot to obtain power, influence, and respect in Gotham City, even if it means harming the civilians. However, Selina Kyle/Catwoman throws a spanner in their works through her own conquests.

Batman Returns differed from its predecessor due to its darker tone and hidden sexual elements, an interesting change since the first Batman film was so heavily praised for its ideal tone. However, Burton was keen to imprint his chosen style onto this second film, having felt restricted by Warner Brothers studio during the making of the first.

Despite being loved and praised to this day among Batman fans, this switch caused the film’s tone and narrative to be criticised, while Pfeiffer’s performance earned near-unanimous praise among critics.

Pfeiffer’s role as the fan favourite Catwoman brings out one of the film’s most memorable scenes. During a heavily character-driven negotiation with The Penguin, Catwoman puts a live bird into her mouth to push The Penquin into agreeing with her means. After he retaliates by holding a knife against one of her cherished cats, she eventually gives in and opens her mouth to release the bird.

In a surprising display of committed acting, Pfeiffer performed the entire stunt for real herself, placing the bird in her mouth and closing it. It made for some effective characterisation, something that this sequel emphasised more than the overarching plot in the original scripts, as it shows the character’s manipulation tactics.

However, when looking back on the moment, the actress has expressed some regret and concern for her health in going that far. She states: “I look back and say, ‘What was I thinking? I could’ve gotten a disease or something from having a live bird in my mouth. It seemed fine at the time. I don’t think the bird was drugged or anything.”

Pfeiffer then refers to director Burton in more behind-the-scenes insight: “We did that scene in one take,” she commented. “I think Tim likes to torture me a bit; it’s like a little brother brat kind of thing.”

It’s not exactly confirmed that Burton made or advised Pfeiffer to actually place a live animal in her mouth, a rather dangerous act if even done for a second. However, it would have been wiser to tell her not to directly.

