Batman movie with Michael Keaton cancelled following James Gunn’s new DC role









Michael Keaton had been rumoured to be returning to his beloved Batman role. However, reports have circulated that the future project has been cancelled, and Keaton will not reprise the character he once played in Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman: Returns.

This news is most likely in line with the fact that James Gunn is now the head of DC Studios, and he and Peter Safran have been making several moves to decide the future of the film studio. While Keaton remains set to play Batman in the upcoming The Flash, he will not appear in the current DC film universe.

It had previously been reported that Keaton’s proposed solo Batman project would have been adapted from the cartoon series Batman Beyond, which originally aired in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It saw an older Bruce Wayne taking on bad guys in a futuristic Gotham City whilst passing on the Batman mantle to a younger hero named Terry McGinnis.

Keaton’s potential Batman film is not the only DC Universe film to get the chop in recent times. It has also been announced that Wonder Woman 3 will be postponed for some time. Patty Jenkins, the director of the first two films in the franchise, has said that she was excited to complete the trilogy. However, having completed her script, it was turned down by Gunn and Safran.

Gal Gadot, who played the titular hero, expressed her gratitude to her fans for their support of her playing the iconic hero. She wrote online, “A few years ago, it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything; I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022