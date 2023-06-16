Watch Bat For Lashes debut new material live in Nottingham









During her show at Nottingham on Monday, Bat For Lashes debuted several songs from her forthcoming album, The Dream Of Delphi. The eminent artist, real name Natasha Khan, began the set with three currently unnamed new songs before performing several older tracks, including ‘Daniel’, ‘What’s A Girl To Do?’ and ‘Laura’.

In August last year, the singer-songwriter announced that the follow-up to her 2019 album Lost Girls was “almost ready” and that she had “recorded the final song”. In a backstage interview at Christine And The Queens‘ Meltdown Festival, Khan revealed the secrets to her creativity, noting that embodiment and embracing physical landscapes were critically important on the new record.

After revealing that she started writing the new music during lockdown amid breastfeeding her baby daughter, she said: “There’s definitely spontaneity and a meditative quality to the music,” she said, “because it was just my emotion coming through into my hands and out into the musical instruments I chose that day.”

“[The album] is about the conception and growing and birthing of this human being onto planet earth, and sort of the cosmic resonance of that, and the deep animalistic, raw aspects of being a mother, and I’m sort of bowing at the feet of this miraculous event,” she added.

“For fans who want to see the new material up close, these are not ones to be missed,” Khan shared on social media in relation to her recent shows in Leeds, Nottingham and Meltdown Festival.

Bat For Lashes will next perform live at the new concert series On The Mount on July 2nd. She joins Sigur Rós, Primal Scream and Gabriels on the bill for the multi-day event.