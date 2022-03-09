Barry Keoghan opens up about secret role in ‘The Batman’









Matt Reeves’ The Batman has finally hit the theatres after a long period of anticipation and it has already started gathering positive reviews for its neo-noir treatment of Gotham City. The central cast consisted of stars such as Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson but it was recently revealed that Barry Keoghan was also involved in the project.

Known for his unique performances in modern gems such as The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dunkirk among many others, Keoghan was cast by Reeves to play a very minor but significant role in the film. His involvement in The Batman did not require him to show his face on the screen and his character did not have a name in the credits.

The Batman chronicles The Riddler’s (played by Paul Dano) journey as he tries to bring the corruption of Gotham to light by resorting to extreme measures. He ends up in Arkham Asylum at the end and that’s where Keoghan comes in. He provides the voice acting for Riddler’s cell mate who was interpreted as Joker by many fans but was credited as “Unseen Arkham Prisoner”.

“He’s brilliant, man,” Keoghan said while talking about the directorial skills of Matt Reeves. With The Batman, Reeves has certainly proven that he has the vision to stylise a city while still playing within the genre frameworks of a superhero film. “Reeves and Dylan Clark especially and together were amazing to me – really, really amazing to me.”

“Getting to be part of the Batman universe is [a huge deal for me]. I’m a fanboy of these movies, and especially the Batman universe,” Keoghan added, hinting that there might be more significant roles in the future with upcoming projects. “So be to be in that world, I’m still pinching myself. I’m in such a blessed position.”

Watch the new trailer for The Batman below.