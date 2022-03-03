Barrie shares dazzling new single 'concrete'









With the release of her new album, Barbara, just around the corner, Barrie has shared a taste of what’s to come with her brand new single ‘Concrete’. The new offering comes ahead of the musician and producer’s forthcoming world tour.

‘Concrete’ is something of a layer cake. Barrie guides us in with fizzing analogue synth arpeggios, which are quickly grounded by the shudderings of a cavernous LFO. For a moment, Barrie seems tempted to craft something more suited to the dancefloor but quickly softens the crunch with her mellifluous multitracked vocals.

But ‘Concrete’ is more than mere texture, it is rooted in an explorative approach to harmony, with no two verses touching the same ground. In a recent statement, the artist explained how she used this new single to convey the joy of embracing oneself “[‘Concrete’] is about taking the time and energy to figure out who you are,” she began, “learning to take up space and be yourself, unapologetically.”

She continued: “This process can feel selfish and even sinister, depending on how you are conditioned socially… but the major modulation in the final chorus is about finding power and confidence in that self-actualization.” The new single arrives alongside a new video in which, rather fittingly, Barrie and her wife, Gabby Smith, are joined by friend Jordyn Tomlin and embark on a selection of interpretive dance exercises – black turtlenecks and all.

‘Concrete’ is taken from Barrie’s upcoming album Barbara, which is out on March 25th via Winspear. The record, which serves as the follow-up to 2019’s Happy To Be Here, is Barrie Lindsey’s first release as a solo artist following the break up of her five-piece band.

You can pre-order the album here and see a full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Barrie 2022 tour dates:

03/04 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

03/05 — Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *

03/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *

03/08 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *

03/10 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

03/11 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

03/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

03/14 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/15 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/18 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/24 — Portsmouth, UK @ Pie & Vinyl

03/25 — Brighton, UK @ Resident

03/26 — London, UK @ Banquet

03/28 — Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham

03/29 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

03/30 — Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Records

03/31 — London, UK @ Rough Trade East

04/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

04/30 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

05/02 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

05/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

05/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

05/18 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas

= with Sunflower Bean