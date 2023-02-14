Barrie announces new EP ‘5K’ and releases single ‘Races’









Barrie - Races 4

Barrie has recently shared details of a new EP entitled 5K, which is due for release on March 31st via Winspear. Alongside the news, she has also released a new single ‘Races’. The Brooklyn-based musician and producer Barrie Lindsay is an artist with a passion for creating left-of-centre pop music that reflects a vivid inner world. She spends her days writing songs and tinkering with new creations collected in a vast archive of folders and hard drives.

When it came time to select the songs for her second LP, Barrie narrowed it down to 16 tracks. However, as the record came together, it became clear that there would be two separate projects. The first project was Barbara, an emotionally charged collection of songs dealing with the loss of a parent, the love of a new partner, and finding one’s own identity. Now the project has its second part in the shape of 5K racing towards us alongside a new single.

‘Races’ is the first single from this second collection. The track incorporates baroque daydream pop set to a 12/8 time signature. In addition, there is much to excite listeners with crashing drums and stately keyboards that giddily swoon with romance. Barrie delves into her newly formed fascination with running and the experiences of physical exercise on the body. What’s more, this has clearly filtered into her music, as her songwriting feels charged with literal energy.

This is what Barrie said of the experience writing the track: “I finished the music for Races before the lyrics, and I was trying to figure out what to say. I got in a rabbit hole about how when you get songs stuck in your head, they’re like these weird little mantras that you didn’t choose to take on, and how crazy it is that musicians have the opportunity to have a direct line into people’s heads like that. I was thinking about what phrases I’d want to implant. And what would be a good use of that kind of privilege. Obviously, it doesn’t work exactly that way, but there was an element of experimenting with that in this song.”

The record includes lovingly crafted details buried in each song. Equally, the EP depicts an artist exploring new sonic territory while remaining true to Barrie’s signature sound. 5K also links the supple dream pop of Barrie’s debut LP ‘Happy To Be Here’ to the more emotionally-grounded and experimental sounds of ‘Barbara’. The EP will feature previously released singles ‘Nocturne Interlude’ and ‘Unholy Appetite’. On this latest outing, we will see the artist push her music into new realms.

The EP is available for pre-order here, and you can see a full track listing below.

Barrie 5K tracklist:

‘Nocturne Interlude’ ‘Races’ ‘Unholy Appetite’ ‘Ghost World’ ‘Empty’