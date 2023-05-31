‘Barbie’ star Ryan Gosling says people “never cared” about Ken









Ryan Gosling has discussed his role in the forthcoming Barbie movie, where he plays surfer dude Ken. The first-look trailer for Barbie arrived in early April as it was revealed Margot Robbie would be joined by fellow Barbies Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Hari Nef. The movie will hit cinema screens on July 21st.

In a new interview, Gosling discussed Ken as an unseen aspect of the Barbie world. Gosling claims that people “never cared” about Ken and explains why Barbie is important in detailing Ken’s life beyond his seemingly futile existence.

“It is funny,” Gosling told GQ, “this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?” Gosling had previously joked that Ken is a guy whose job is essentially going to the beach.

“And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never fucked with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.”

After stifling a belly laugh, Gosling added: “I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him.”

In a conference at CinemaCom in Las Vegas last month, Gosling revealed that, initially, he felt he didn’t have the right “Ken-ergy” for the role. “I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within, and if I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy,” he told the audience.

“I didn’t see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow,” he continued. “It was like I was living my life, and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach.”

“It came on like a light scarlet fever,” the star added. “Then I woke up one day and was like, ‘Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?’”

Although the makeup was a lot to handle, Gosling revealed that he was grateful to have worked with such a proficient cast. “To work with this group — they’re all brilliant, and it was so exciting, and then to be conjured in such a way was really special,” he added.

