‘Barbie’ ticket pre-sales biggest since ‘Avatar 2’









It looks as though Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, her new movie starring the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Will Ferrell, is going to be one of the most popular films of the year.

That’s according to The Box Office Company, an organisation that takes care of online ticketing logistics for thousands of cinemas across the world. They’re now reporting that Barbie may even take the highest number of pre-sale tickets sold in the entire year so far.

Barbie could exceed the total pre-sale tickets sold for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which debuted with $134million on its opening weekend. As of yet, Barbie is estimated to be bringing in between $75m and $130m, but those figures could yet go up.

Other statistics from the National Association of Theatre Owners show that over 200,000 cinema lovers are planning to watch both Gerwig’s film and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on the very same day. Both are being released worldwide tomorrow, July 21st.

In Far Out’s review of Barbie, we wrote, “This is, believe it or not, a very complex film indeed. There’s no immediate remedy for our presently still-troubled sexual socio-political situation; if it were that easy, we might not need such a film, even if it’s one where the bright lights can occasionally detract from the vital conversation that’s taking place.”

The review signed off, “This is certainly not merely a film to watch only once, to laugh and sing along to, and be done with. In fact, Barbie may just accomplish the greatest of all art’s tasks, and incite change. Don’t be fooled by her hype or her history; Barbie is an essential piece of cinema for the modern age.”

Check out the trailer for Barbie below.