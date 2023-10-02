Barbie honour Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks with new doll









Barbie has announced a new collector doll in the likeness of Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks to honour her lengthy music career.

Wearing a witchy black dress and golden moon necklace, tambourine in hand, the doll was inspired by Nicks’ look on the album artwork for the band’s magnum opus, Rumours. The doll forms part of the Barbie Signature Series, which also honours Gloria Estefan, Tina Turner and Elton John with dolls.

Nicks announced the doll during her performance at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, October 2nd. “I have something very exciting to share with you a few hours before the rest of the world,” she began.

Nicks explained that she was “overwhelmed” when Mattel approached her with the idea a year ago: “I was very overwhelmed. Will she be like me? Will she have my spirit? Will she have my heart?”

Those concerns seem to have been quelled, as Nicks allowed the Barbie to accompany her on tour. “When I look at her I see my 27-year-old self,” she concluded, “I am her and she is me.”

On Instagram, Barbie shared: “With a career that’s touched generations of music lovers, Stevie Nicks is the latest legend to be celebrated as part of the Barbie Music Series, bringing her inspiring story and chart-topping career to artists and audiences of all ages.”

Check out the first images of Stevie Nicks’ Barbie doll below.

