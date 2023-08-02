‘Barbie’ becomes the highest-grossing movie directed by a woman









After a massive second weekend, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has made film history as the highest-grossing film directed by a woman.

Until recently, Patty Jenkins had held the record for the highest-grossing female-directed film, thanks to her 2017 DC movie Wonder Woman and a total of $822.8million at the box office. In its opening weekend alone, the depiction of the classic Mattel doll had grossed $356million worldwide.

Barbie also holds the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend for a female director as well. Prior to working on Barbie, Gerwig had been known for working on dramas such as Lady Bird and the period drama Little Women.

The Gerwig film depicts Barbie, portrayed by Margot Robbie, making her way into the real world. After seeing what reality is like, Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken return to Barbieland with different views on how their world should change.

When talking about the making of the film, Robbie initially had apprehension about making the movie. Upon reading the script, Robbie thought the story was strong but was concerned that the studio wouldn’t let them make it because of the content.

The release of Barbie also comes alongside the release of Christopher Nolan’s latest epic, Oppenheimer, which follows the story of the man behind the atomic bomb. Both released on the same day, the combined sales made for the biggest opening weekend of the year thus far, with Oppenheimer grossing $412 million.

Following the release of Barbie, Gerwig has been slated for more opportunities in the commercial space.