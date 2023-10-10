Bar Italia share new song ‘Jelsy’









British indie rockers Bar Italia have shared their newest single, ‘Jelsy’.

Coming on the heels of their last preview single ‘My Little Tony’, ‘Jelsy’ sees the trio lay back into a more languid and calming zone than the frenetic post-punk that makes up most of their catalogue. There’s still something eerie about the track, but it’s a gentle beauty that dominates the song.

As is the band’s standard procedure, lead vocal duties are handled evenly between all three members. Nina Cristante, Sam Fenton and Jezmi Fehmi all bring different tones to the table, with all three alternating between stark yearning, dreamy thoughts and haunted observations.

Once the strange music box sounds start floating over the song’s outro, ‘Jelsy’ really begins to lean into its creepy undertones. It’s a solid Halloween-adjacent track, even if it’s less scary and more unnerving. But, hey, that can sometimes be more effective than straight-up jump scares, right?

Obviously, Bar Italia didn’t get enough of themselves out there on their most recent album, Tracey Denim. Just six months after that album came out, the trio are dropping another full-length effort with The Twits. It’ll be the group’s second release on Matador Records, the legendary American indie rock label.

From what ‘My Little Tony’ and ‘Jelsy’ have shown us, The Twits won’t just be the unused material from the Tracey Denim sessions. Instead, it’s a new musical progression for Bar Italia, one that happened in a remarkably short amount of time.

Check out ‘Jelsy’ down below. The Twits is set for a November 3rd release.