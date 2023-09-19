Bar Italia announce new album ‘The Twits’









London indie rock trio Bar Italia have announced a new album for 2023, The Twits.

If you’re thinking, ‘Wait a minute, didn’t Bar Italia already release an album in 2023?’, you would be both right and surprisingly perceptive. Earlier this year, the band dropped their LP Tracey Denim on Matador Records. It got rave reviews, including a four-star write-up from our very own Elle Palmer.

Evidently, the band had a whole lot of material in the bag when they put out Tracey Denim, so much so that an entirely new album is called for. The Twits will feature 13 more tracks of souped-up indie bliss, bringing the band’s 2023 song total to 28. Hey, the year isn’t even over yet. There’s still time to release a third album, too.

A ripping fuzz-filled rocker, ‘My Little Tony’ finds all three band members trading vocals throughout the track. The difference in tone between Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton adds a wonderfully strange element to the track, one that feels like a relay race between the band’s members as they barrel toward the song’s conclusion.

Luckily, the pop hooks and memorable guitar lines that help Bar Italia stand out among the crowd are accounted for in ‘My Little Tony’. The Twits promises to be a new side of the band, with longer compositions and more experimental leanings coming from the British three-piece. ‘My Little Tony’ seems to be a way to ease listeners into the proceedings, harkening back to the band’s classic sound before they start to switch things up on us.

What’s in store for Bar Italia for the rest of the year? Touring, of course. The fall will be focused on Europe, while the early winter is going to see the band embark on their first headlining North American tour. I have my tickets when they come to Washington D.C., and you should probably get yours now.

Check out the video for ‘My Little Tony’, plus the tracklisting for The Twits, down below. The Twits is set for a November 3rd release.

The Twits tracklisting:

‘My Little Tony’ ‘Real House Wibes (Desperate House Vibes)’ ‘Twist’ ‘World’s Greatest Emoter’ ‘Calm Down With Me’ ‘Shoo’ ‘Que Surprise’ ‘Hi Fiver’ ‘Brush w/ Faith’ ‘Glory Hunter’ ‘Sounds Like You Had To Be There’ ‘Jelsy’ ‘Bibs’