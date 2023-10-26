Bar Italia share new single ‘World’s Greatest Emoter’









British indie rock trio Bar Italia have shared their latest single, ‘World’s Greatest Emoter’.

The newest, and possibly final, preview of the band’s upcoming second studio album of 2023, The Twits, ‘World’s Greatest Emoter’ comes on the heels of the band’s previous efforts, ‘My Little Tony’ and ‘Jelsy’.

For a band that freely plays around in multiple genres, ‘World’s Greatest Emoter’ is as straightforward as Bar Italia have sounded on record. Solidly between driving indie rock and atmospheric post-punk, ‘World’s Greatest Emoter’ has all the hallmarks of a classic track, bolstered by the three-part shifting vocal lines that the band have made their signature.

All the new material makes one wonder if Bar Italia simply work fast or if they’ve been sitting on some great songs for a good long while. Notably, it’s only a few months removed from the band’s first album of 2023, Tracey Denim.

Whether it’s old or new doesn’t really matter, ‘World’s Greatest Emoter’ is another great addition to a growing discography of killer tracks. With any luck, Bar Italia will become the new King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, dropping multiple albums a year forever.

Bar Italia are currently on tour throughout Europe and will be bouncing around the continent when The Twits hits streaming services. After that, the band will make their way to North America for a few shows to cap off 2023.

Check out ‘World’s Greatest Emoter’ down below. The Twits is set for a November 3rd release.