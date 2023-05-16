Bar Italia share new single ‘changer’ 









Bar Italia have released their third and final single ahead of the release of their first album out on Matador Records this Friday. Despite having little online presence, the London-based trio have steadily built up a loyal underground fanbase since their first release in 2020. Collaborating with Dean Blunt, playing intimate cult venues across the country, and slowly building a discography of fuzzy guitar and muffled vocals, Bar Italia’s stock has steadily grown.

Their newest single, ‘changer’, fits into this narrative seamlessly. Coupled with a tour announcement which takes the trio from the famous Leeds Brudenell to Pitchfork Festival in Paris, ‘changer’ delivers another dose of melancholic shoegaze-inspired indie. The track is understated and effortlessly cool, layering alternate vocals across subdued but shimmering guitar and drums.

‘changer’ is almost reminiscent of The Jesus and Mary Chain’s duet with Hope Sandoval or Sweet Trip in the late 2000s, but it’s far gloomier. The lyrics seem to yearn for something or someone that’s long gone and the instrumentals reflect this dejectedness – the sonic equivalent of a sigh. With mellow vocals and lazy strums, the vocalist laments, “Didn’t get the chance to say I want more”.

The latest release is a swift but welcome change of tone compared to the harshness of the first single from their upcoming album, ‘Nurse!’. The single is simplistic by design and monotonous in tone, demonstrating their range and providing a promising look at the forthcoming album.

Bar Italia’s new album Tracey Denim is out Friday, May 19th, on Matador Records.