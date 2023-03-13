Rising London trio Bar Italia release stellar single ‘Nurse!’









bar italia - 'Nurse!' 5

The up-and-coming London-based alt-rock trio Bar Italia have announced a new deal with Matador Records and issued a brand new single to celebrate. ‘Nurse!’ marks the first discographic diary entry in association with the label and shows green shoots that we hope will grow into something monumental over the coming months and years.

Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton formed Bar Italia just over two years ago and have busied themselves with gigs across London since the easing of lockdown restrictions. After stirring up a small but strong following, they have released an EP and several singles on Dean Blunt’s World Music label.

On the road, they already boast well-received performances at top-flight festivals, including Pitchfork Music Festival London, by:Larm, OUT.FEST, Le Guess Who?, and End Of The Road.

Outside of Bar Italia, Cristante has released music under her NINA alias, which has brought a unique brand of brooding dream-pop to the World Music record label. Meanwhile, Fehmi and Fenton have earned their stripes as part of the ongoing grunge-inspired project Double Virgo, who released their EP Eros in the Bunker towards the end of last year.

When these grunge and dream-pop sensibilities combine, the ear is treated to a sonic ecstasy which is demonstrated flawlessly by the brand new single, ‘Nurse’. A drum track keeps a subtly sturdy structure throughout the track, while Cristante seasons proceedings with transcendent vocals.

Moving through the gears, a distorted lead guitar run is intermittently robbed of its clarity by soaring shoegaze-inspired rhythm guitar lines – the crucial, raw essence of the track, which juxtaposes the comparative sheen found in the layers forced to the background.

Meanwhile, the enigmatic opening lyrics read: “Your chest wide open, your heart is hurting/You feel like leaving when no one’s looking/But you won’t make it to the other side/You know it’s just another night/Come here, join me in the silence/We need undoing to set us free/Forget about the men that stole your dream/Cause that was just the way it seemed”.

In the chorus, Cristante’s vocals take a deeper and more urgent tone as she sings: “The moss covered your eyes and you move like crazy to your favourite song/You said I’m coming alive, haven’t felt this way since you were 21”.

The sound introduced by ‘Nurse!’ is derivative of several corners of rock tradition yet wholly refreshing and original as a combination. Here’s hoping the sound is taken into a full-length LP before too long.

Bar Italia are set to play a series of UK, and European headline shows in May, including the ICA in London on May 25th. They will also hit a run of festivals this summer, including Primavera Sound Barcelona & Madrid, Latitude, Midi Festival and End Of The Road.

A list of upcoming live dates can be found below.

Bar Italia 2023 touring schedule:

Wednesday, May 10th / Liverpool, UK : Kazimier Stockroom

Thursday, May 11th / Edinburgh, UK : Sneaky Pete’s

Frida, May12th / Birmingham, UK : Hare and Hounds

Saturday, May 13th / Sheffield, UK : Sidney & Matilda

Sunday, May 14th / Oxford, UK : Jericho Tavern

Tuesday, May 16th / Cologne, Germany : Jaki

Wednesday, May 17th / Prague, Czech Republic : MeetFactory (Foyer)

Thursday, May 18th / Berlin, Germany : Urban Spree

Saturday, May 20th / Amsterdam, Netherlands : Cinetol

Monday, May 22nd / Paris, France : Boule Noire

Tuesday, May 23rd / Lille, France : Aeronef (Club)

Wednesday, May 24th / Brighton, UK : Green Door Store

Thursday, May 25th / London, UK : ICA

Saturday, June 3rd / Barcelona, Spain : Primavera Barcelona

Sunday, June 4th / Lisbon, Portugal : ZDB

Monday, June 5th / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid Club

Saturday, June 10th / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid

Thursday, July 20 / Southwold, UK : Latitude Festival

Friday, July 21 / Hyères, France : Midi Festival

Thursday, August 31 / Salisbury, UK : End of the Road Festival

Watch the official music video for bar italia’s ‘Nurse!’ below.