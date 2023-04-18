Bar Italia announce new album and share latest single, ‘punkt’









Bar Italia - ‘punkt’ 4

In March, the up-and-coming London-based alt-rock trio Bar Italia announced a breakthrough signing with Matador Records. The news was accompanied by a soaring single, ‘Nurse!’, which promised great things to come. Today, the group announce the arrival date for their third studio album, Tracey Denim, alongside its second single, ‘punkt’.

Tracey Denim will be released on Friday, May 19th, with the band playing a sold-out album release show at the ICA in London on Thursday, May 25th. The trio have also announced a big show for November at London’s Village Underground.

The new album will include ‘Nurse!’, Bar Italia’s sensational single released in March. In a five-star review, Far Out wrote: “The sound introduced by ‘Nurse!’ is derivative of several corners of rock tradition yet wholly refreshing and original as a combination. Here’s hoping the sound is taken into a full-length LP before too long.”

Well, our prayers have now been answered, and we have another single to stick our teeth into. ‘punkt’ consists of three verses of varying length, one sung by each member of the band, which consists of Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton.

In the first verse, the anxious theme is conceived by a study of fear and darkness. This is followed in the second with introversion and jealousy, before Cristante’s closing refrain: And I don’t owe you an explanation/ I just wanna lose control/ And I don’t have a real solution/ Wanna say just leave me alone”

Like ‘Nurse!’, ‘punkt’ is a ruminative delight taking much of its inspiration from the post-punk aesthetic. Instrumentally, ‘punkt’ is a simpler composition that leans on a fast-driving rhythm guitar. The rhythm section enjoys a crucial background role while lead guitar runs periodically season the drive. Listen to the track below.

Bar Italia are set to play a series of UK and European headline shows in May, including the ICA in London on May 25th. They will also hit a run of festivals this summer, including Primavera Sound Barcelona & Madrid, Latitude, Midi Festival and End Of The Road.

A list of upcoming live dates can be found below.

Bar Italia 2023 touring schedule:

Wednesday, May 10th / Liverpool, UK : Kazimier Stockroom

Thursday, May 11th / Edinburgh, UK : Sneaky Pete’s

Frida, May 12th / Birmingham, UK : Hare and Hounds

Saturday, May 13th / Sheffield, UK : Sidney & Matilda

Sunday, May 14th / Oxford, UK : Jericho Tavern

Tuesday, May 16th / Cologne, Germany : Jaki

Wednesday, May 17th / Prague, Czech Republic : MeetFactory (Foyer)

Thursday, May 18th / Berlin, Germany : Urban Spree

Saturday, May 20th / Amsterdam, Netherlands : Cinetol

Monday, May 22nd / Paris, France : Boule Noire

Tuesday, May 23rd / Lille, France : Aeronef (Club)

Wednesday, May 24th / Brighton, UK : Green Door Store

Thursday, May 25th / London, UK : ICA

Saturday, June 3rd / Barcelona, Spain : Primavera Barcelona

Sunday, June 4th / Lisbon, Portugal : ZDB

Monday, June 5th / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid Club

Saturday, June 10th / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid

Thursday, July 20 / Southwold, UK : Latitude Festival

Friday, July 21 / Hyères, France : Midi Festival

Thursday, August 31 / Salisbury, UK : End of the Road Festival

Watch the official music video for Bar Italia’s ‘punkt’ below.