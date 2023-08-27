Banksy asks the public where his next art exhibition should be









The acclaimed anonymous artist Banksy has turned to the general public for ideas as to where he should next stage his new art exhibition titled ‘Cut and Run’.

The exhibition opened in June at Glasow’s Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA). Following its ten-week run, ‘Cut and Run’ will close on August 28th, but fans have been invited to suggest the exhibition’s next venue.

The official website for ‘Cut and Run’ states that organisers “want to take this show on the road but have no idea where to go next”. Art enthusiasts have been encouraged to email with their suggestions, explaining why and to include any possible photos.

“Mail us with your suggestions and include a few pics if possible,” the website said before clarifying: “A specific location or venue would be ideal; please don’t just write ‘Come to Iran!'”

Whilst discussing ‘Cut and Run’ in Glasow, the GoMA manager Gareth James said: “‘Cut and Run’ has welcomed a new and diverse audience, from primary school pupils to octogenarians, from all areas of society and corners of the globe.”

Tickets for the exhibition were free. Continuing, James explained the impact of the show: “Every day we open our doors to queues of hundreds of people waiting for walk-up tickets… Free community tickets and overnight opening hours have extended the museum’s reach far beyond our usual scope.”

Banksy had requested a ban on the use of mobile phones at his show, which, according to James, prompted “some resistance – but in fact, visitors embraced the no phones rule; enjoying the time and space to see the work unhindered.”

Art pieces in the ‘Cut and Run’ exhibition include the stencils for ‘Girl With Balloon’ and ‘Kissing Coppers’. Also included was a model that showed how exactly the artist managed to remotely shred the ‘Girl with Balloon’ piece during a Sotheby’s auction in 2018.