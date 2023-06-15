Expansive new Banksy exhibition is heading to Glasgow









It has been announced that Glasgow will host a new exhibition by graffiti artist Banksy.

Exclusively revealed by The Herald, the new show is titled ‘CUT and Run’ and has been officially authorised by Banksy. The show will exhibit for the first time some of the stencils he used to create a collection of his most iconic works. Spanning from 1988 to now, the exhibition also includes artefacts and ephemera, including the artist’s toilet.

“I’ve kept these stencils hidden away for years, mindful they could be used as evidence in a charge of criminal damage,” Banksy told the publication. “But that moment seems to have passed, so now I’m exhibiting them in a gallery as works of art. I’m not sure which is the greater crime”.

The exhibition is held at the Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) in the city centre. Opening this Sunday, it will run for three months and be open all night at weekends.

Gareth James, GoMA Museum Manager, told The Herald: “This has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with an artist who has been exciting and challenging people around the world with their work over the past 25 years.”

He continued: “GoMA has been welcoming artists who champion social justice, take risks and utilise innovative practice for almost three decades – hosting this exhibition is a perfect fit for GoMA and the city. This is an exhibition that people will talk about for years to come and will reward repeat visits to appreciate its scope, insights and subversion.”

Elsewhere, the leader of Glasgow City Council, Councillor Susan Aitken, said: “I’m really excited to welcome this exhibition by Banksy, which might be the perfect partnership of artist, gallery and host city. Street art has become one of Glasgow’s signatures and there’s no one who’s done more to put street art at the heart of culture, politics and society than Banksy. We’re delighted Banksy has chosen Glasgow to host their work.”