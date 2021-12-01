Band Of Horses release new single ‘In Need of Repair’









With their latest album, Things are Great fast approaching the indie-folk legends Band Of Horses have released a second single from the album titled ‘In Need of Repair’.

Appearing on the Zane Lowe show on Apple Music, the band debuted the new single while discussing their latest effort that has already seen the release of ‘Crutch’.

The mellowed vibe of ‘In Need of Repair’ sees the band back at their best as their riff crafting comes back to the fore with a guitar-led ditty that bursts into a cathartic chorus musing on redemption.

Speaking with Lowe, the group confirmed that the record will likely be released this January, almost six years on from Why Are You OK, with the band claiming that the lay-off has allowed them to refresh and reassemble with new members. If ‘In Need of Repair’ is anything to go by, then they don’t seem to have been disrupted too much.

While details of the release date for the album remain unclear, the group are set to tour the record throughout Europe and the UK beginning in February 2022 for a two-month run of shows.

You can check out the lyric video for the sweet latest single below.