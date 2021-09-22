Far Out 40: The ultimate Autumn playlist







Well folks, it’s that time of year again. With the first day of Autumn now upon us, the nights will draw in, the leaves with turn colour, and any lingering shade of tan will fade to oblivion. But as ever, certain sweaters and songs will come into their own once more.

Whether it’s Nick Drake’s ethereal tones making themselves at home amid the golden hue or the coffee shop vibes of Etta James offering up a bit of rosy warmth against the first cold stirs of winter, as the world gears down, the softer side of music comes into its own. And with the comforting tenors of sepia-toned tunes in the air, what could initially seem bleak suddenly cosies up to Albert Camus’ view: “Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.”

And with that softer side to life and art in mind, we turn to the words of Robert Frost to make those dreading the darker nights approach it with a bit more a sanguine light.

Nothing Gold Can Stay:

Nature’s first green is gold,

Her hardest hue to hold.

Her early leaf’s a flower;

But only so an hour.

Then leaf subsides to leaf.

So Eden sank to grief,

So dawn goes down to day.

Nothing gold can stay.

Below we’ve collated a playlist fit with only the sweetest of autumnal tones. With new and old, soul to folk and even a bit more poetry from Jack Kerouac, we’ve collated 40 tracks that for whatever reason make us think of autumn or fall to any of our friends that way inclined… And yes, of course, we end it with ‘Monster Mash’.

40 ultimate autumn songs:

1 ‘Autumn Sweater’ by Yo La Tengo

2 ‘The Only Living Boy in New York’ by Simon & Garfunkel

3 ‘Cattails’ by Big Thief

4 ‘Harvest Moon’ by Sunflower Bean

5 ‘Seasons Come, Seasons Go’ by Bobbie Gentry

6 ‘Pink Moon’ by Nick Drake

7 ‘Autumn in New York’ by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

8 ‘I’ll Be There in the Morning’ by Townes Van Zandt

9 ‘I Get Along Without You Very Well’ by Chet Baker

10 ‘I’m Not My Season’ by Fleet Foxes

11 ‘I Think It’s Going to Rain Today’ by Nina Simone

12 ‘Sundowner’ by Kevin Morby

13 ‘October in the Railroad Earth’ by Jack Kerouac

14 ‘Grapefruit Moon’ by Tom Waits

15 ‘I’m Glad (1966)’ by Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band

16 ‘Fairy Tale Lullaby’ by John Martyn

17 ‘The Fairest of the Seasons’ by Nico

18 ‘Sign on the Window’ by Bob Dylan

19 ‘Stardust’ by Nat King Cole

20 ‘You Send Me’ by Aretha Franklin

21 ‘A Sunday Kind of Love’ by Etta James

22 ‘Autumn Almanac’ by The Kinks

23 ‘’Cello Song’ by Nick Drake

24 ‘California Dreamin’’ by Bobby Womack

25 ‘Falcons’ by Amanda Bergman

26 ‘Gates to the Garden’ by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

27 ‘Lost in New York’ by Emma Tricca

28 ‘Cannock Chase’ by Labi Siffre

29 ‘It’s Raining Today’ by Scott Walker

30 ‘Andromeda’ by Weyes Blood

31 ‘I Lost Something in the Hills’ by Sibylle Baier

32 ‘Moon’s Opera’ by Orlando Weeks

33 ‘Suzanne’ by Leonard Cohen

34 ‘Come In From the Cold’ by Joni Mitchell

35 ‘Blackbird’ by The Beatles

36 ‘New York’ by St. Vincent

37 ‘Leaf off / The Cave’ by Jose González

38 ‘Held Down’ by Laura Marling

39 ‘Tell Me A Tale’ by Michael Kiwanuka

40 ‘Monster Mash’ by Bobby Picket & The Crypt-Kickers

