Exploring Margot Robbie's desire to produce a video for OK Go









There are many reasons to love Margot Robbie. One of the most cherished actors of her generation, she's racked up an impressive CV over her relatively short career, and aged just 32, it seems as if the best is still ahead of her.

A true heroine in terms of her on-screen work and extra-dramatic efforts, it is certain that we’ll be discussing her for many years to come in what is a clear testament to the mark she’s made on popular culture across less than a decade in the sun.

Robbie’s dramatic dexterity is there for everyone to see. From more severe themes to the comedic, there are very few themes that the actor is afraid of tackling, invariably bringing creativity to everything she does, as her role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and Tonya Harding in I, Tonya reflect.

A native of Queensland, Australia, Robbie first made her name down under starring in the soap opera Neighbours before getting a chance to show her talents stateside on the limited series Pan-Am. However, Robbie’s big break came in the form of Martin Scorsese’s now-iconic, if not slightly problematic, 2013 flick The Wolf of Wall Street.

It was the first time Robbie starred alongside genuine heavyweights of our time, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey and Jonah Hill. Her role as blonde bombshell Naomi Lapaglia showed all facets of her talent, from the serious to the downright hilarious. Considered an almost flawless performance for a newcomer; afterwards, life was never to be the same again. One of the greatest icons of our time had arrived, and Robbie was to go from strength to strength.

After The Wolf of Wall Street hit screens, Robbie became more everpresent, and we got to know her better. Before too long, it was apparent that she was one of the most relaxed A-listers in Hollywood, with excellent music taste. Over the years, she has revealed that she’s a fan of the heavier side of music, showering special praise on Slipknot, AFI and even the likes of Bullet for my Valentine and Silverstein.

In 2018, she disclosed a nugget of information that revealed her music preference. When speaking to NME in 2018 about producing the film Terminal, she told her fandom of American indie legends OK Go and their elaborate music videos and explained that she’d love to produce a clip for them.

Asked about what band she’d want to work with most, Robbie said about OK Go’s video for ‘Upside Down & Inside Out’: “Who’s the band, they always do rad video clips and they did the zero gravity plane one?”

She continued: “I feel like they always do fun video clips that involve some sort of extreme sports or something or really bizarre, that’d be really fun!”

