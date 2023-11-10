The classic band John Lydon called “silly, rich, fat kids”

For John Lydon, it’s rare to go more than a week without a new comment seemingly slagging someone off. The infamous Sex Pistols frontman, best known by his nickname Johnny Rotten, has never been one to mince his words.

Always saying precisely what he thinks, especially when it comes to other artists, Lydon’s one-liner take-downs are brutal at best. Love him or loathe him, Johnny Rotten certainly adds a bit of drama to the music industry, always being there to deliver another memorable moment or hilariously harsh judgement.

It seems he was born for this. After hanging around with the crowd surrounding Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s shop SEX, McLaren spotted Lydon when his handmade “I hate Pink Floyd” T-shirt, featuring the members with their eyes scratched out, caught McLaren’s attention. The Sex Pistols, by this point, were already in the works as McLaren was training up Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock to be the UK’s answer to the New York Dolls. Lydon, with his natural rebellious attitude, appeared like the missing puzzle piece.

Lydon’s sharp judgement has been around since day one. He got Glen Matlock kicked out of the band by deeming him too white-collar, writing in his autobiography that he was “always going on about nice things like The Beatles”. Since the breakdown of the band in 1978, Lydon turned his attention to his own band, Public Image Ltd, and his critical eye outwards to the rest of the music industry.

It’s become a bit of a rite of passage as a band to have John Lydon slag you off. Many would argue that he’s earned the right to, really, what with the Sex Pistols essentially originating the UK’s punk scene in its 1970s infancy. There is no denying that without Lydon and his antics, the genre as we know it today would never exist, let alone the sub-genres of pop-punk or post-punk. However, one band, especially, has been an ongoing target of Lydon’s critique: Green Day, with Lydon deeming them nothing but “silly, rich fat kids”.

The feud began way back in 1996. Green Day were enjoying breakout success while the Sex Pistols returned to promote their run of reunion concerts, Filthy Lucre Tour. Lydon went in hot, accusing Green Day of doing nothing but ripping them off. MTV asked him what his band could give a 16-year-old new punk fan, Alfie, that Green Day couldn’t, to which Lydon answered simply, “A big willie”.

Continuing on his takedown, Lydon said that Green Day’s audience had seen nothing but “imitators,” adding, “And you settled for that, and you think that that’s what it’s all about, Alfie. Well, it ain’t. It’s a little bit more. It’s called content, which is something none of those wanky third-rate outfits have.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong tried to hit back, attempting to take credit for the whole comeback tour. Talking to SPIN, he said, “It’s funny because if it wasn’t for the Sex Pistols, there may not have been Green Day, but if it wasn’t for Green Day, the Sex Pistols wouldn’t have done their big reunion tour. To each his own.”

If there’s one thing about John Lydon, however, it’s that he’s never letting anything go. Years later, when Green Day’s rock opera American Idiot was seeing success, he came in for round two. Speaking on bandmate Steve Jones’ radio show, Lydon said, “It’s hokey little silly sods like Green Day that come in and think by sucking up to that system that you’re somehow, ‘beating the system’. You’re not. You’ve become part of it.”

His conclusion and closing remarks on the band, in typical John Lydon style, were simply; “We made it easy for ’em to come in and nick our things off us – which is alright, it’s nice, but they’re silly, rich fat kids.”