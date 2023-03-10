Depeche Mode: the band John Lydon called “completely lifeless”









Former Sex Pistols vocalist John Lydon prides himself on being a hard person to impress and, in turn, has become somewhat of a beacon of negativity. Over the years, many bands have irritated him and sent Lydon into a ball of rage, including Depeche Mode, who he labelled “completely lifeless” during one interview.

Throughout the 1980s, Lydon’s star continued to fall, with Public Image Ltd becoming less influential in popular culture with every album. On the other hand, since releasing their debut album in 1981, Depeche Mode’s voice was only becoming increasingly louder with every project they released. For Lydon, their position at the top of the music industry was proof of everything wrong with the business and its direction of travel.

A decade prior, Lydon was the most dangerous individual in music, and at the time, no bands in Britain were more important than the Sex Pistols. However, his place in the musical hierarchy had become less sacred than it once was, and there were a set of new superstars in town. Much to his frustration, they didn’t share his outlook on the world, and he wasn’t shy about sharing his disgust.

During a conversation with Q Magazine in 1989, Lydon explained how Depeche Mode represented everything which was wrong with the state of the music business. “A lot of bands just take the easy way out: oh, there’s a computer, that’ll solve all the problems. I’m sorry, but I prefer human beings any day over technology,” he ambiguously said.

Lydon brutally continued: “A bad example of how bad things can be is Depeche Mode, who I absolutely hate. They are completely lifeless. There’s no love in what they do. When you see them live, it’s a tragedy. They don’t move, they’re not excited by what they do …”

Despite his scathing assessment of Depeche Mode, Lydon can admit when he’s incorrect about a band, and the release of ‘Personal Jesus’ forced the former Sex Pistol to reassess his stance on the group. “It’s a serious problem for me, all this technology,” he wrote in his 2014 memoir.

Lydon continued: “The people who’ve used it best would be Depeche Mode. ‘Your own Personal Jesus!’ Bloody ‘ell mate, they got it! They were using the Casiotone effect, and they wrapped a song around it, but they didn’t let it dictate to the song. That’s another tune I just absolutely love – I was so impressed with the bravery of attempting such a subject matter.”

The Public Image Ltd singer never held a personal grudge against Depeche Mode, and his unflattering opinion of the band was entirely down to their music. When they did release a song which tickled his senses, Lydon was happy to back down and admit the error in his ways by previously labelling the Essex band as “completely lifeless”. While he wasn’t an early adopter of their synth-pop sound, ‘Personal Jesus’ changed everything regarding Lydon’s relationship with Depeche Mode.