The one band that “always astonished” Jimmy Page









Seattle outfit Soundgarden were one of the bands responsible for popularising the once-underground grunge movement, alongside Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains. As a result of their impact, Soundgarden drew admirers from all corners of the world of rock, and even Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page looks to have been a big fan of the band.

When Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell tragically died by his own hand in 2017, Page felt a deep sorrow at his untimely passing. He wrote on Twitter, “RIP Chris Cornell, incredibly talented, incredibly young, incredibly missed.” How true those words really are.

Then, for the Soundgarden tribute show for Cornell in 2019, Page sent a message to be played. He said: “Hello, I’m Jimmy Page, and I’m actually over here in London sending this video link to Matt, Kim, Ben. I’m sorry I can’t be with you there this evening, But, believe me, I’m there in spirit. I want to congratulate you for having got this event together to celebrate Chris’ music.”

Continuing to give his praise for Cornell and his band, Page went on: “I also want to [note] the input that you put into Soundgarden, from the records. Because I got hooked on your music from the first album. I also came to hear you play. I was always astonished at the way you all glued together. I mean, it was just really what, for me, bands are all about.”

The respect between the two musicians was undoubtedly mutual, and Cornell was fortunate enough to interview Page just two years before he died for Guitar World. Cornell told the Zeppelin guitarist that it was Page’s band that gave him the belief that he could have a career in the music industry without having to write hits.

“You touched on the idea that there was something besides hit radio,” he said. “All music and especially British music at the time. It was chart-driven and hit-driven. Right at this time, when maybe there is a format to do something that isn’t hit-driven, you seem to kind of walk right into it. I didn’t know that you were actually doing something that would allow someone like me years later to have a career doing what I wanted. Not having to have hit-driven rock and roll music.”

So while Cornell admired Zeppelin as most rock music fans do, he would have certainly loved, and perhaps been surprised, to hear Page’s deep respect for Soundgarden. Hopefully, somewhere in the clouds, Cornell heard Page’s loving words and understood that his music touched the hearts of several people, just as Page’s had touched his.

