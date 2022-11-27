'Bambi' set for bloodthirsty horror remake









Next in line from the Disney roster that is due for a horror remake is the 1942 classic Bambi, the charming family movie being reimagined with blood, guts and gore into Bambi: The Reckoning.

Released by the same team behind the horror movie Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey, which gained viral popularity earlier this year, the new movie will be a gory retelling of the classic. ITN Studios and Jagged Edged Productions are the ones responsible for the chaos, with director Scott Jeffrey telling Dread Central, “The film will be an incredibly dark retelling of the 1923 story we all know and love”.

Continuing, he adds, “Finding inspiration from the design used in Netflix’s The Ritual, Bambi will be a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness. Prepare for Bambi on rabies!”.

The horror adaptation of Bambi is legally allowed after the original 1923 Austrian novel Bambi: A Life In The Woods was handed into the public domain in 2016. What the filmmakers Scott Jeffrey isn’t permitted to do is use any iconography from the 1942 Disney movie, including the character model of the protagonist or any other character names or likenesses.

The announcement of the new project joins, not only the forthcoming release of Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey but also of a Peter Pan horror flick named Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare.

Take a look at the trailer for the Winnie The Pooh reimaging below, which uses the tagline, “this ain’t no bedtime story”.