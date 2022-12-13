Bam Margera released from hospital following pneumonia admission









The former Jackass star Bam Margera has been released from hospital after suffering a severe case of pneumonia.

Admitted to a hospital in San Diego on the first week of December 2022, Margera’s condition quickly deteriorated, worsened by the fact that he simultaneously tested positive for Covid-19. Put on a ventilator in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, fans of the actor across the world feared for Magera until he took to social media on Sunday, December 11th, to state that he had been discharged.

“I’m out! Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers,” he wrote, appearing in a photo alongside the founder of Element Skateboards, Johnny Schillereff.

Margera’s hospital admission comes shortly after his completion of a 12-month treatment programme for his long-lived addictions to drugs and alcohol, checked into rehab by police in September 2021.

Margera helped to found the MTV stunt show Jackass alongside the creators Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and Johnny Knoxville. Originally starting as a TV series, running from October 2000 and August 2001, the crew of daredevils and pranksters, including Magera, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, Steve-O and Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña would return for four movie adaptations.

Margera’s best friend and Jackass co-star, Ryan Dunn, passed away in a tragic car accident in 2011, an event that caused a toll on the mental health and well-being of Magera.