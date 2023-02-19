BAFTA Awards 2023: The complete winners list









We’re bringing you the complete list of BAFTA Award winners from this year’s event. This year looks set to be another glitzy affair, with the red carpet littered with high-profile guests, including the show’s host, Richard E. Grant, Florence Pugh and many more.

The 2023 edition of the glamorous event has already seen some surprises with Netflix’s bleak but stunning war epic All Quiet on the Western Front leading the nominations with 14 nods. Elsewhere Colin Farrell’s quite brilliant movie Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, starring Michelle Yeoh, lead the rest of the pack with ten nominations each.

The BAFTA Awards have rarely been broadcast live. However, this year’s event will see ‘EE Rising Star’, ‘Leading Actor’, ‘Leading Actress’ and ‘Best Film’ all announced live on BBC One. One of the most interesting awards at this year’s event is the ‘EE Rising Star’ award which is the only gong voted for by the public. Nominations include Sheila Atim, Naomi Ackie, Aimee Lou Wood, Emma Mackey and Daryl McCormack.

The Banshees of Inisherin duo Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan picked up the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ and ‘Best Supporting Actor’ wards, respectively, amid a huge night for the production. While All Quiet on the Western Front took home the gongs for ‘Best Cinematography’ and ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’. Charlotte Wells was also rightly recognised for her masterpiece Aftersun, as it picked up ‘Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer’.

Growing his esteem as a cinematic legend, Guillermo del Toro has taken home a BAFTA for his animated feature Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, amid an already impressive filmography.

Below we will be bringing you the winners as they’re announced.

This post is being regularly updated.

The full list of BAFTA nominations:

‘Best Film’

All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

Elvis (Baz Luhrmann)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

Tár (Todd Field)

‘Outstanding British Film’

Aftersun (Charlotte Wells)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

Brian and Charles (Jim Archer)

Empire of Light (Sam Mendes)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Sophie Hyde)

Living (Oliver Hermanus)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (Matthew Warchus)

See How They Run (Tom George)

The Swimmers (Sally El Hosaini)

The Wonder (Sebastián Lelio)

‘Best Director’

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

‘Best Leading Actress’

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

‘Best Leading Actor’

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

‘Best Supporting Actress’

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

‘Best Supporting Actor’

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

‘Best Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer’

Aftersun (Charlotte Wells) – WINNER

Blue Jean (Georgia Oakley)

Electric Malady (Marie Lidén)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Sophie Hyde)

Rebellion (Maia Kenworthy, Elena Sánchez Bellot)

‘Best Film Not In The English Language’

All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger) – WINNER

Argentina, 1985 (Santiago Mitre)

Corsage (Marie Kreutzer)

Decision to Leave (Park Chan-wook)

The Quiet Girl (Colm Bairéad)

‘Best Documentary’

All that Breathes (Shaunak Sen)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Laura Poitras)

Fire of Love (Sara Dosa)

Moonage Daydream (Brett Morgen)

Navalny (Daniel Roher) – WINNER

‘Best Animated Film’

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro) – WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (Dean Fleischer Camp)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Joel Crawford)

Turning Red (Domee Shi)

‘Best Original Screenplay’

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

‘Best Adapted Screenplay’

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

‘Best Original Score’

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann – WINNER

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – E Son Lux

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat

‘Best Casting’

Aftersun – Lucy Pardee

All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär

Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian – WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

‘Best Cinematography’

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend – WINNER

The Batman – Greig Fraser

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda

‘Best Editing’

All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers – WINNER

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

‘Best Production Design’

All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

‘Best Costume Design’

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl

Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin – WINNER

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

‘Best Make Up & Hair’

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

‘Best Sound’

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler – WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

‘Best Special Visual Effects’

All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon – WINNER

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

‘British Short Animation’

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Charlie Mackesy, Peter Baynton) – WINNER

Middle Watch (John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden)

Your Mountain is Waiting (Hannah Jacobs)

‘British Short Film’

The Ballad of Olive Morris (Alex Kayode-Kay)

Bazigaga (Jo Ingabire Moys)

Bus Girl (Jessica Henwick)

A Drifting Up (Jacob Lee)

An Irish Goodbye (Ross White, Tom Berkeley) – WINNER

‘EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)’

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey