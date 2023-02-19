BAFTA Awards 2023: The complete winners list

We’re bringing you the complete list of BAFTA Award winners from this year’s event. This year looks set to be another glitzy affair, with the red carpet littered with high-profile guests, including the show’s host, Richard E. Grant, Florence Pugh and many more.
The 2023 edition of the glamorous event has already seen some surprises with Netflix’s bleak but stunning war epic All Quiet on the Western Front leading the nominations with 14 nods. Elsewhere Colin Farrell’s quite brilliant movie Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, starring Michelle Yeoh, lead the rest of the pack with ten nominations each.
The BAFTA Awards have rarely been broadcast live. However, this year’s event will see ‘EE Rising Star’, ‘Leading Actor’, ‘Leading Actress’ and ‘Best Film’ all announced live on BBC One. One of the most interesting awards at this year’s event is the ‘EE Rising Star’ award which is the only gong voted for by the public. Nominations include Sheila Atim, Naomi Ackie, Aimee Lou Wood, Emma Mackey and Daryl McCormack.
The Banshees of Inisherin duo Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan picked up the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ and ‘Best Supporting Actor’ wards, respectively, amid a huge night for the production. While All Quiet on the Western Front took home the gongs for ‘Best Cinematography’ and ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’. Charlotte Wells was also rightly recognised for her masterpiece Aftersun, as it picked up ‘Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer’.
Growing his esteem as a cinematic legend, Guillermo del Toro has taken home a BAFTA for his animated feature Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, amid an already impressive filmography.
Below we will be bringing you the winners as they’re announced.
This post is being regularly updated.
The full list of BAFTA nominations:
‘Best Film’
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger)
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)
- Elvis (Baz Luhrmann)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)
- Tár (Todd Field)
‘Outstanding British Film’
- Aftersun (Charlotte Wells)
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)
- Brian and Charles (Jim Archer)
- Empire of Light (Sam Mendes)
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Sophie Hyde)
- Living (Oliver Hermanus)
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (Matthew Warchus)
- See How They Run (Tom George)
- The Swimmers (Sally El Hosaini)
- The Wonder (Sebastián Lelio)
‘Best Director’
- Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Todd Field – Tár
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
‘Best Leading Actress’
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
‘Best Leading Actor’
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
‘Best Supporting Actress’
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
‘Best Supporting Actor’
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
‘Best Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer’
- Aftersun (Charlotte Wells) – WINNER
- Blue Jean (Georgia Oakley)
- Electric Malady (Marie Lidén)
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Sophie Hyde)
- Rebellion (Maia Kenworthy, Elena Sánchez Bellot)
‘Best Film Not In The English Language’
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger) – WINNER
- Argentina, 1985 (Santiago Mitre)
- Corsage (Marie Kreutzer)
- Decision to Leave (Park Chan-wook)
- The Quiet Girl (Colm Bairéad)
‘Best Documentary’
- All that Breathes (Shaunak Sen)
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Laura Poitras)
- Fire of Love (Sara Dosa)
- Moonage Daydream (Brett Morgen)
- Navalny (Daniel Roher) – WINNER
‘Best Animated Film’
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro) – WINNER
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (Dean Fleischer Camp)
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Joel Crawford)
- Turning Red (Domee Shi)
‘Best Original Screenplay’
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
‘Best Adapted Screenplay’
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
- Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
‘Best Original Score’
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann – WINNER
- Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – E Son Lux
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat
‘Best Casting’
- Aftersun – Lucy Pardee
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär
- Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian – WINNER
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn
- Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson
‘Best Cinematography’
- All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend – WINNER
- The Batman – Greig Fraser
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
- Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda
‘Best Editing’
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen
- Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers – WINNER
- Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
‘Best Production Design’
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper
- Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
- The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
- Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
‘Best Costume Design’
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl
- Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
- Babylon – Mary Zophres
- Elvis – Catherine Martin – WINNER
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
‘Best Make Up & Hair’
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker
- The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
- Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
- The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
‘Best Sound’
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler – WINNER
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
- Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
- Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
- Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
‘Best Special Visual Effects’
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon – WINNER
- The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
- Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
‘British Short Animation’
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Charlie Mackesy, Peter Baynton) – WINNER
- Middle Watch (John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden)
- Your Mountain is Waiting (Hannah Jacobs)
‘British Short Film’
- The Ballad of Olive Morris (Alex Kayode-Kay)
- Bazigaga (Jo Ingabire Moys)
- Bus Girl (Jessica Henwick)
- A Drifting Up (Jacob Lee)
- An Irish Goodbye (Ross White, Tom Berkeley) – WINNER
‘EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)’
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey