Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune’ halted due to writers strike









The directorial debut of Aziz Ansari has been put on hold once again. Good Fortune, the comedy film written and directed by Ansari starring himself, Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen, has shut down production amid the ongoing Writers Guild Association strike.

Lionsgate shut down production on the film Thursday. Production crew members are optimistic that work on the film will resume once the strike has ended. According to sources familiar with the film, the production had been operating according to strike rules, with Ansari directing but not writing any additional material for the movie. Picketers previously interrupted production on May 16th and May 17th while it attempted to shoot in Koreatown, Los Angeles.

Good Fortune joins a number of films and television shows that have shut down due to the writer’s strike, including Marvel’s upcoming Blade reboot and most Late Night television programmes in the US.

This is the second shutdown that has befallen Good Fortune. The film had previously seen a temporary shutdown when original star Bill Murray was accused of “inappropriate behaviour” on the set. :Our hope is to resume production … [we] are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing,” the studio said at the time. Murray was subsequently released from the cast.